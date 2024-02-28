Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company offers a vast array of classes for adults and children such as oils, drawing, watercolour, acrylic, multimedia, life drawing, pencil, pastel and ink. The Buckinghamshire-based art tuition provider, renowned for its exceptional art courses across the Chilterns and pan-UK via online teaching, also announces the launch of its mix + match service.

Previously artsmart offered a wide variety of courses each specialising in a particular medium. Students now have the opportunity to mix and match different classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginners and experienced artists looking to acquire a new skill set will now be able to explore a vast array of techniques during one term. This unique offering means students can attend more than one class in a week to suit their schedules and also expand their repertoire by trying out a new medium. artsmart classes are led by esteemed artists and highly regarded teachers so the new mix-and-match offering allows students to explore other techniques without the commitment of a full term in a single medium, thus providing even more value.

Use the Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Alastair Pike, founder of artsmart School of Art in 2004 explains the concept. “We have always offered specialist courses whether they be in watercolour, acrylics, oil or simply drawing, but the marketplace has changed due to the present climate and customers are less willing to commit to a programme that they cannot fully attend. For a variety of reasons customers inevitably miss some classes during the term.

Mix and match offers the opportunity to attend more than one class in a week and at the same time add the experience of a new discipline to the one originally enrolled for. Over time this may influence customers to try new courses which are good for everyone.”