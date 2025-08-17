Art meets nature at “My Tiny Wild Story” Zine Workshop in Chesham

This summer, young storytellers, doodlers and nature lovers aged 6 and up are invited to explore their inner creativity at an art workshop: My Tiny Wild Story – Create Your Own Nature Zine, a FREE, hands-on event held at Chesham Town Hall on Thursday, 28 August, from 11:15am to 12:45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Visual Images Group in partnership with Buckinghamshire Culture, this charming workshop is part of Bucks Open Weekend 2025 — a vibrant, county-wide festival celebrating creativity and community.

Led by local artist and workshop facilitator Lynne Jones, the session invites children (of all ages!) to craft their very own illustrated nature zine, inspired by animals, trees, weather, or magical woodland creatures. Using paper, collage materials, coloured pens, pencils, watercolours, and natural textures, participants will explore mindful observation, simple journaling, and imaginative drawing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne is a Buckinghamshire-based artist and experienced educator who specialises in connecting people with creativity in gentle, accessible ways. Her work often draws inspiration from the natural world, encouraging participants to slow down, notice the details around them, and express their own stories through art. With a background in community arts and a passion for nurturing creativity in children, Lynne has run a wide range of workshops across schools, libraries, and cultural events. She believes that creativity is for everyone — no matter their age or experience — and delights in helping people leave a workshop with both a handmade piece and a sense of achievement.

Stuck for summer holiday activities? Try making a zine at this free art workshop

This workshop is designed to encourage both quiet creativity and gentle group sharing, offering space for self-expression through storytelling, art, and connection to the natural world. Each participant will leave with a unique mini-book: a tender celebration of wild-hearted nature and imagination.

Key details at a glance:

When: Thursday, 28 August 2025, 11:15 am–12:45 pm

Where: Chesham Town Hall, Parsonage Lane, HP5 1EP

Who: Anyone aged 6+

Cost: Free, but booking required - see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/art-workshop-my-tiny-wild-story-create-your-own-nature-zine-tickets-1460729835259?aff=oddtdtcreator

Accessibility: The venue is on the first floor; accessible via Catlings Car Park and pedestrian route from High Street through Baines Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Weekend 2025, run by Buckinghamshire Culture, invites families and individuals across the county to unearth creativity and connect with stories inspired by the natural landscape. From 28 to 31 August, the programme includes workshops, storytelling, outdoor trails, artistic demonstrations, and more — drawing the lines between place, imagination, and community.

Join Lynne in Chesham this August to create, share, and take home a little treasure sketched with your own wild tale.