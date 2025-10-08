Are you ready for some spook-tacular fun?
Children, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join the trail, which will take them along the High Street in search of hidden letters in participating retailers' windows. The goal is for participants to find all the letters displayed on cauldrons or potion bottles in retailers windows and write the letters on their trail form to complete Prince the Black Cat’s Halloween spell, which will grant them a spooky treat!
Entry forms can be collected from the Haunted House inside Princes Risborough Library's meeting room from 10am. All children returning their completed form to the Haunted House (inside Princes Risborough Library) before 1pm will receive a free treat bag.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes, and guardians are reminded to bring a pen or pencil for each child participating in the trail.
For the latest information, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.