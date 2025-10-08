Are you ready for some spook-tacular fun?

Princes Risborough Halloween Trail

Princes Risborough Town Council are frightfully excited to announce the return of their Halloween Trail on Saturday 25th October from 10am to 1pm on Princes Risborough High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join the trail, which will take them along the High Street in search of hidden letters in participating retailers' windows. The goal is for participants to find all the letters displayed on cauldrons or potion bottles in retailers windows and write the letters on their trail form to complete Prince the Black Cat’s Halloween spell, which will grant them a spooky treat!

Entry forms can be collected from the Haunted House inside Princes Risborough Library's meeting room from 10am. All children returning their completed form to the Haunted House (inside Princes Risborough Library) before 1pm will receive a free treat bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes, and guardians are reminded to bring a pen or pencil for each child participating in the trail.

For the latest information, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.