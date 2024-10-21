Are you ready for some spook-tacular fun?
Children, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join the trail, which will take them along the High Street in search of Prince the Black Cat.
Participants will need to find the shops, note the number on each shop window, and write the shop’s name next to the corresponding number on the trail leaflet.
Entry forms can be collected from the Haunted House tent, located in the Princes Risborough Library Meeting Room, starting at 11am on the day of the event.
All children who return their completed forms to the Haunted House tent (inside Princes Risborough Library) by 2pm will receive a free treat bag.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes, and guardians are reminded to bring a pen or pencil for each child participating in the trail.
For the latest information, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.