Antiques Fair to host 200 sellers at Oxfordshire's Stonor Park on Sunday

Hidden gems and treasured trinkets will be unveiled at Stonor Park’s final vintage fair of the year on Sunday.

The 850-year-old Oxfordshire estate, just a ten-minute drive from Henley-on-Thames, will provide the perfect backdrop for the Antiques & Vintage Car Boot Fair on Sunday, September 22.

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “Whether you're hunting for hidden treasures or selling a valued heirloom, our September fair offers high-quality wares at very reasonable prices. Vintage items carry their own stories, giving buyers the thrill of discovering something special, historically significant, or entirely unique.”

Visitors are encouraged to rummage through their attics and garages for antiques and vintage items to sell, or simply browse the stands and enjoy some delicious food and live music whilst soaking up the fair’s special atmosphere.

Situated in the deer park, the fair opens at 9am for early bird buyers and 10am for general tickets, giving enthusiasts the chance to hunt out and buy treasures, antiques, curios and collectables. The event attracts around 200 quality sellers and an average of 2,500 buyers, often including some famous faces.

Stonor’s magical adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow is open all day, offering the option of a day out for all the family. The estate’s gorgeous gardens will also be open. Separate tickets are required to access the playground and gardens.

Dogs on leads are welcome into the fair and parkland, but they are not allowed into Tumblestone Hollow or Formal Gardens. There is ‘dog parking’ outside these areas.

Buyers’ tickets to The Great Antiques & Vintage Car Boot Fair are £15 for 9am early bird entry, with tickets for 10am entry costing just £5. Children under five are free. Sellers are permitted entry to Stonor Park from 8am, with tickets starting from £15.

Buying your ticket in advance is highly recommended both for the main event and for Tumblestone Hollow and the gardens.

Antique fair tickets can be purchased at: www.stonor.com/events/the-great-antique-vintage-car-boot-fair/

Tickets for Tumblestone Hollow and the Gardens from www.stonor.com