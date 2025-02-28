Annual town meeting – the future of Buckingham
Residents are encouraged to bring along their thoughts, concerns, and questions, and hopefully share their ideas on making Buckingham an even better place to live in and visit.
Date: Thursday, 6th March 2025
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Location: Buckingham Community Centre
Who will be there?
· Police: Meet with a local officer and the Police and Crime Commissioner.
· The Swan Practice: Learn more about your local health services.
· Town Clerk: Interested in becoming a Town Councillor? The Town Clerk can advise about the role.
· Town and Shire Councillors: Speak directly with your elected officials about the issues that matter to you.
· Town Council Officers: Ask questions and get updates about the services that the Council is working on.
· Callum Anderson, MP: Talk to your local MP about your town.
Additionally, The Canal Society, The Old Gaol, Buckingham Family Centre, and the New Cemetery and Allotments will have stalls, offering a chance to browse and learn about exciting updates and their contributions to our community.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend; every voice is important in shaping the future of our community.
For more information, please contact: [email protected].
The Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer said ““The Annual Town Meeting is an important opportunity for residents to discuss with Town Councillors what they would like for the future of Buckingham. Buckingham is a dynamic and growing town, and everybody’s input into shaping its future is important and welcome.”