Animal Antiks introduces Different Steps – a brighter future for young people with additional needs wanting to work in farming

Acclaimed animal-based education and therapy organisation Animal Antiks launches its new in-house training provider, Different Steps, at the Bucks County Show on Thursday, 28 August.

The decision to set up an in-house service based at the farm in North Marston has been an easy one after Sarah Kettlety, CEO at Animal Antiks, recognised the need for a dedicated educational provider that could offer the therapeutic benefits of farm-based learning within a formal qualification framework.

In a forward-thinking move, Different Steps CIC was established earlier this year as a subsidiary of Animal Antiks and brings together decades of expertise in supporting young people with additional needs with the framework of qualifications and assessments.

There are exciting opportunities for young people who have an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) and who want to pursue a career in farming, horticulture, or animal care.

Well maintained green fields at Animal Antiks farm.

Post-16 Training includes City & Guilds Animal Care Certificates, ASDAN Programmes in Personal Effectiveness and Employability Qualifications, as well as functional maths and English.

Supported Internships are available in Animal Care, Horticulture, Facilities and Farm Management, Hospitality and Dog Grooming. Using our network of local contacts to provide valuable work placements.

Different Steps starts supporting learners and their families from the start of the new term on Monday, 8 September 2025.

Sarah Kettlety, CEO of Animal Antiks, stated:

Students and trainer bathing a Black Nose Valais sheep at Animal Antiks farm.

“Animal Antiks aims to help our learners achieve their goals, develop their life skills, and build resilience and self-confidence. We have a dedicated team here at the farm delivering practical training and daily activities, but we have relied on external training providers for assessments and qualifications. I’ve often felt something essential was missing in the services they offered, which led us to establish Different Steps.

“Being a fully in-house training provider, Different Steps will be more flexible and able to adapt to meet the needs of Animal Antiks and its learners.

“All of our training staff and assessors are based at the farm now, which means they are available to support learners whenever the need arises, and plans or additional support can be put in place instantly. A much smoother process than having to wait for the trainer’s next site visit, which will make a huge difference to how learners respond to a situation.

“We are looking forward to helping even more young people find their futures with confidence and positivity.”

Four smiling Animal Antiks students sitting under a tree

The new service is being launched at the Bucks County Show on Thursday, 28 August, so if you’re visiting the show, drop by the Animal Antiks’ stand to find out more or take a look at the Different Steps website:

Different Steps – Step into a brighter future

Tel: 01296 6709969