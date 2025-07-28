The maestro greets his fans

Waltz the Night Away! will be shown in cinemas on 30 & 31 August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

André Rieu: Waltzing into Bucks Cinemas with a 20-Year Maastricht Celebration

Each summer, Maastricht becomes more than just a picturesque Dutch city—it becomes the beating heart of a global musical celebration. For the past 20 years, André Rieu has transformed his hometown’s historic Vrijthof Square into an open-air concert hall filled with waltzing couples, soaring melodies, and fans from more than 100 countries. Now, for one weekend only, that magic is coming to the big screen, including multiple cinemas across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

André Rieu’s 2025 Maastricht Concert – Waltz the Night Away! will be shown in cinemas on 30 & 31 August, offering audiences around the world a front-row seat to one of the most beloved music events on the classical calendar.

Fireworks galore! The cinema extravaganza is for one weekend only.

Captured live in the height of summer, the concert is a glittering celebration of music, romance, and community. “The Maastricht concerts are truly the highlight of our year,” Rieu says. “It has always been my dream playing in my hometown, on the beautiful Vrijthof Square, with the historic buildings, and, of course, the wonderful audience that comes from all over the world. It’s like a big family reunion every summer—the joy, the laughter, the music, the dancing in the streets!”

What began as a local tradition has blossomed into a global phenomenon. Each July, nearly 150,000 fans make the pilgrimage to Maastricht, turning the city into a vibrant hub of music and celebration. “All year I travel the world with my orchestra,” Rieu says, “but in July, our fans come to us. I have met people who’ve come from Australia, Japan, Brazil, South Africa—even Indonesia and Fidschi. It’s amazing—we have over 100 nationalities in the audience.”

Organising a concert series of this scale is no small feat. “It’s a huge operation,” Rieu admits. “The Maastricht concerts are the only open-air concerts I do apart from Malta in August. We start building the stage a few days before the shows. A lot of organisation goes into the dresses, the lights, the sound. I want everything to be perfect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite two decades of performing in the square, Rieu still finds ways to surprise his audience. From flying singers to full-scale brass bands, each year brings something unexpected. “There are so many special memories,” he reflects. “Emma Kok singing Voilà, 300 couples dancing in the aisles, Mirusia Louwerse flying over the audience as Mary Poppins… every year I try to think of something very special and new.”

Even after thousands of performances worldwide, playing at home still stirs the nerves. “Absolutely—I get nervous before every concert,” he says. “But playing in my hometown is always something unique. Once the music starts, the nerves disappear.”

The 2025 edition of the concert is particularly meaningful. Marking 20 years since the very first Maastricht performance, it stands as a testament to Rieu’s passion for making classical music accessible, joyful, and alive. For those unable to be there in person, the cinema broadcast offers a rare opportunity to be part of the celebration.

As Rieu puts it: “We want to bring music to everyone. Classical music should never feel elitist. It’s full of beauty and emotion—and it belongs to the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering the magic for the first time, this year’s cinema event is your invitation to join the party. Dust off your dancing shoes, bring someone you love, and prepare to waltz the night away.

To find a cinema in Buckinghamshire and tickets: www.andreincinemas.com