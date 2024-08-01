An out-of-this-world experience – Planetarium at Stowe House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure this August at the stunning Stowe House! Nestled just north of Buckingham, this magnificent eighteenth-century country house will host a unique daytime night sky experience, perfect for the whole family.

Date: 31 August 2024

Booking essential: £6.50 per person

In partnership with UK Astronomy, we are thrilled to bring you two captivating shows inside an inflatable planetarium. This is your chance to embark on a last-minute summer journey into space together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Welcome to the planetarium." Ross Hockham of UK Astronomy and Sadie Bull of Stowe House

We Are Aliens - For families, ages 6+

Step into the wonders of our universe with "We Are Aliens." This show delves into how our understanding of life on Earth drives the quest for alien life elsewhere. Travel to Mars, Europa, and distant exoplanets to ponder the ultimate question: are we alone? Narrated by the one and only Rupert Grint (famously known as Ron Weasley from Harry Potter), this immersive experience combines science, education, and family fun in a perfect balance.

Showtimes: 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm

An Incredible Introduction to our Night Sky - For ages 6+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy the summer holidays at Stowe House

Join award-winning UK Astronomy founder, Ross Hockham, for an engaging, presenter-led tour of our night sky. With awe-inspiring projections surrounding you, Ross will guide you through constellations, the solar system, and even into deep space. This interactive talk, complete with a question-and-answer session, is ideal for families eager to learn about the wonders above.

Showtimes: 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm

"We are delighted to bring this experience to Stowe House for the first time, in collaboration with UK Astronomy," says Sadie Bull, Visitor Experience Manager at Stowe House. "What better way to round off the bank holiday week than by making memories before the school holidays end? Don’t miss out on this one-day-only event – it's a rare opportunity to explore the mysteries of the cosmos in a setting of historical grandeur."

Book your tickets now for just £6.50 per person and ensure your spot for this celestial adventure. Hurry, spaces are limited, and this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Join us and let your imagination soar to the stars!

For tickets and more information, visit the Stowe House website. As an independent charity, your support makes a difference in helping to look after this special heritage site and ensuring it is shared with our community.