An afternoon of Prosecco and music in Marlow

Churchill Living is inviting Marlow locals to enjoy an afternoon of prosecco and live music on Wednesday 9th October from 2-4pm at Peel Lodge.

Locals will be warmly welcomed into Peel Lodge to enjoy fizz, nibbles and a live musician whilst mingling with Owners and like-minded people. This will be an exclusive event so those interested should RSVP to secure their place.

Peel Lodge is a collection of 30 stunning one- and two-bedroom apartments in an idyllic location amongst meadows and the woodlands of the Chiltern Hills. Located in the Georgian market town of Marlow, Owners at the development can regularly explore the historic streets lined with the boutique shops and eateries.

Every Churchill Living Lodge is designed with ease of living in mind. Each apartment is fully self-contained with their own front door, ensuring privacy and peace when desired. Owners will also benefit from a communal Owner’s Lounge complete with coffee bar and views of the landscaped gardens.

Peel Lodge

Caroline Haswell, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill Living’s South West division comments: “I’m thrilled to be opening the doors of Peel Lodge for a fun-filled afternoon with Owners and locals from the area. There is a thriving community amongst Owners at Peel Lodge and getting to share this with the wider community is exciting. The Lodge is proving popular with 85% of apartments already sold, so those interested should act soon to avoid missing out. Be sure to visit our sales office to find out more about the Lodge and what a Churchill Living lifestyle has to offer”.

For those looking to find out more on Peel Lodge, the sales office is open by appointment only Tuesday-Friday 10am-5pm.

For more information on Peel Lodge call 01628 878430 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.