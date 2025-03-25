Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this year

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this yearplaceholder image
Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this year
The Amy Winehouse Band will perform across the country in November and December.

Amy Winehouse’s original band, who performed with her live and played on her records, have announced a UK tour for the end of this year.

The tour comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 2nd November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by Amy’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout her extraordinary career including ‘Rehab’, ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Valerie’.

Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this yearplaceholder image
Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this year

On the UK tour, Dale Davis says:

“Myself and Amy’s band are so excited to be touring the UK celebrating her music and legacy with you all.”

Featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, these shows keep Amy’s musical legacy alive and provide younger fans with the chance to hear these modern classic songs in person for the first time.

The tour will culminate in a particularly poignant performance at the Roundhouse in Camden, Amy’s home, where she made her last public performance in 2011 appearing on stage to perform with her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Tickets to The Amy Winehouse Band’s UK Tour go on sale this Friday 28th November via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Related topics:AylesburyTickets
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice