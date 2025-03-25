Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this year

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform across the country in November and December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Winehouse’s original band, who performed with her live and played on her records, have announced a UK tour for the end of this year.

The tour comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 2nd November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by Amy’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout her extraordinary career including ‘Rehab’, ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Valerie’.

Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour this year

On the UK tour, Dale Davis says:

“Myself and Amy’s band are so excited to be touring the UK celebrating her music and legacy with you all.”

Featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, these shows keep Amy’s musical legacy alive and provide younger fans with the chance to hear these modern classic songs in person for the first time.

The tour will culminate in a particularly poignant performance at the Roundhouse in Camden, Amy’s home, where she made her last public performance in 2011 appearing on stage to perform with her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Tickets to The Amy Winehouse Band’s UK Tour go on sale this Friday 28th November via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/