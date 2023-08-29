Now in its 12th year, the ‘Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show’ takes place on Sunday 10th September at the Chearsley Cricket Ground, on the Wichendon Road, just outside the village.

Over 400 owners have already registered their vehicles to attend the Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show on Sunday 10th September.

This year’s show will open for the general public at 11.00, and close at 16.00.

Once again, entry and parking are free of charge.

Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show.

In addition to a wide selection of classic and vintage vehicles, visitors will also be able to visit a range of arts & craft stalls and trade stands. There will also be a fairground and other entertainments for youngsters, a programme of live music and a wide range of food and drinks available.

Once again, the Fred Crawford ‘Best in Show’ cup will be presented, in memory of one of our show’s founders, who sadly passed away during 2021. In addition, the ‘Blotter Best Bike’ trophy will be awarded by long term club supporter, Ian Perkins and there will be a number of other categories, including ‘The Coolest Car’ which will be chosen by youngsters visiting the show.

Funds raised during the show will be invested in the development of Junior Cricket at Chearsley Cricket Club and donations to selected charities will also be made. Previous charities supported have included ‘Maggie’s Centre’, the Florence Nightingale Hospice, the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and the Chearsley Village Trust.

“We are delighted with the progress we’ve made with the show over the years,” said organiser, Andy Yorke.

“In addition to creating interest for car enthusiasts, we’ve always aimed to provide an excellent day out for families and all others visiting the show.