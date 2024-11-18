All female theatre company headed to Bucks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whole Pack was founded by four female theatre professionals, frustrated by the lack of opportunities for women in our industry. Everyone in our company is female in every role, whether cast, creative or production team. We set out to create thrilling productions which give women the opportunity to bring something daring and different to traditional Shakespeare plays.
This production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a sparkling midwinter frolic, incorporating traditional Christmas songs set to haunting harmonies, to bring festive joy to the darkest of days.
We will be touring around the country and have 3 performances scheduled in High Wycombe: December 14th will be held at Wycombe's favourite coffee lounge- The Front Room (with a drink included in the ticket price) and December 15th and 20th at Sands Village Hall.
Find tickets and further dates here: https://wholepack.wixsite.com/thewholepacktheatre/general-5