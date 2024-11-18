All female theatre company headed to Bucks

By Megan Carter
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 18:58 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 21:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Whole Pack Theatre are excited to introduce our new all-female production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a wintry, festive show, touring November-January.

The Whole Pack was founded by four female theatre professionals, frustrated by the lack of opportunities for women in our industry. Everyone in our company is female in every role, whether cast, creative or production team. We set out to create thrilling productions which give women the opportunity to bring something daring and different to traditional Shakespeare plays.

This production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a sparkling midwinter frolic, incorporating traditional Christmas songs set to haunting harmonies, to bring festive joy to the darkest of days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be touring around the country and have 3 performances scheduled in High Wycombe: December 14th will be held at Wycombe's favourite coffee lounge- The Front Room (with a drink included in the ticket price) and December 15th and 20th at Sands Village Hall.

Find tickets and further dates here: https://wholepack.wixsite.com/thewholepacktheatre/general-5

Related topics:High Wycombe
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice