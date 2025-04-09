Aled Jones to share the stage with Buckinghamshire 'Sing Out Choir'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aled Jones will share the stage with a local Buckinghamshire choir on the latest leg of his one-man Full Circle tour. He will be joined by the Sing Out Choir on the stage of the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, at his show there on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of several times local choirs will share the stage with Aled on this tour, which has returned to theatres since March 2025.

The choir will join the Welsh star for a duet of How Great Art Thou in the second half of the show, in which Aled shares the stories and songs of his 40-year career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sing Out Choir has also been given the opportunity to perform their own music in the venue foyer ahead of the start of show.

Jill Neenan

Aled said: “I have enjoyed a long and successful career, and it is a real privilege for me to be joined on the stage with such a talented local choir. It will be a really special evening.”

The choir’s musical director, Jill Neenan, added: “We are humbled and thrilled to be singing out with Aled soon after our gala concert where we will be raising funds for mental health charities. Singing and music are so powerful and can lift everyone’s spirits, so we are all looking forward to sharing Aled’s special evening with him at the beautiful Waterside theatre.”

Aled needs little introduction; he was the boy treble who captivated the world with his angelic voice. Selling more than seven million albums, Aled was the original, classical crossover star. His recording of Walking in the Air, from the animated film The Snowman, firmly established him as a household name and he has become an integral part of the nation's festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally at home on the classical stage or starring in musical theatre productions in London West End, his credits include lead roles in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Aled Jones

He is an award-winning television broadcaster and radio presenter who’s interviewed hundreds of A-List stars over the years. He heads up BBC’s Songs of Praise and his own Saturday and Sunday morning shows on Classic FM.

The Sing Out Choir, was formed from three community choirs, The Wing Singers, Wendover Singers and Wendover Children’s Choir, with a single purpose to lift as many people’s spirits as possible, through the joy of music and song, whilst raising much-needed money for charities. Their inaugural gala concert is being held on 12th April at the Waterside Theatre, more information can be found at www.singoutfor.org

For full tour dates for Aled Jones tour go to www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/aled-jones