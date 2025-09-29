Afternoon of family history and fun in Chesham

'On the Road' is stopping off at Chesham Town Hall on Saturday 11th October, for an afternoon of family history and fun! The drop-in event is presented by the Romany & Traveller Family History Society and supported by Chesham Museum and the Buckinghamshire Family History Society. It is free to enter and runs from 12 noon until 4 pm, with light refreshments available.

Displays will include photographs and information about Romany, Traveller, Fairground and Circus folk, both local and nationwide. Family history researchers will be on hand at the RTFHS help-desk and associated publications on sale at the Society's book stall. Copies of Augustus Writers' Chesham Into The 1920s, published locally by the Hawkes Design company will be on sale. The book contains a compilation of black and white photos, which include the elephant from Chapman's Circus in Chesham High Street.

Guest speaker will be Anne-Marie Ford, an author and one of the leading experts on British Gypsy genealogy. For the fun element of the 'open' event– nothing beats having a go at 'roll-the-penny' and other traditional fairground games. The venue at the town hall is fully accessible with free parking for Blue Badge holders, more parking nearby and Chesham Underground Station is only a short walk away. But whichever mode of transport you choose on the day, RTFHS and friends look forward to welcoming you.