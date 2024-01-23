Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Find something extraordinary, or create your own masterpiece at a workshop. Explore handmade gifts in our colourful marketplace, then unwind with a coffee and slice of cake.

Art on the Hill is a weekend-long art fair, raising funds for Brill Church of England School.

Art on the Hill has been running since 1998 and takes place on the school site in Brill, Buckinghamshire. Whilst showcasing and selling the work of over 70 local artists, we also run a number of creative workshops for children and grown-ups, a café and a marketplace for gift shopping from local independent businesses.

Affordable art fair in Brill, Buckinghamshire