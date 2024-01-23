News you can trust since 1832
Affordable art fair in Brill, Buckinghamshire

Visit Brill’s affordable art fair, showcasing works from over 70 established artists, over the weekend of the 23rd and 24th March.
By Alice WestContributor
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 12:16 GMT
Find something extraordinary, or create your own masterpiece at a workshop. Explore handmade gifts in our colourful marketplace, then unwind with a coffee and slice of cake.

Art on the Hill is a weekend-long art fair, raising funds for Brill Church of England School.

Art on the Hill has been running since 1998 and takes place on the school site in Brill, Buckinghamshire. Whilst showcasing and selling the work of over 70 local artists, we also run a number of creative workshops for children and grown-ups, a café and a marketplace for gift shopping from local independent businesses.

This wonderful event not only raises crucial funds for the school but brings a wealth of talent and creativity to the area. Art on the Hill has become a much-anticipated part of the annual calendar in the local community, welcoming over 1000 visitors over a weekend.

