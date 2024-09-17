A Year in Reserve: Talk hosted by the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust Chilterns Group
A Year in Reserve - Tuesday, 17 September.
We start a new season of talks at Gt Missenden Memorial Centre with Jon Mason, a Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) volunteer, who has visited every BBOWT reserve to study and photograph the flora and fauna.
He is known as the 'the early birder'. He is a naturalist member who took a year out to visit every Trust reserve and record the wildlife.
Doors open for coffee at 7pm for refreshments. Admission is £5 (cash or card accepted) and parking next to the hall at Buryfield car park is free.
Talk begins at 7:30pm and evening ends at 9:30pm.
