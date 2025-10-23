A wicked half term line up at Odds

There’s no place like Odds this October as the farm park gets ready to welcome the Wizard of Odds for a wicked half term.

The Bucks-based leisure attraction, near Beaconsfield, will be magicking up a spell-binding week from Saturday 25 October until Sunday 2 November.

Visitors to the rare breeds farm can enjoy magical bubble shows from the Wizard of Odds throughout the school holiday, while entertainers will be performing some bewitching songs for everyone to join in with.

Louise Winslow, assistant general manager at Odds Farm Park, says: “We have an enchanting line up this half term as we welcome some brand-new characters to Odds to entertain everyone during the school holidays.”

The farm’s Pumpkin Festival is also in full swing everyday of the half term break with thousands of pumpkins ready to be harvested in the Pumpkin Patch.

Louise adds: “Our Pumpkin Patch is overflowing with every sized pumpkin waiting to be chosen by visiting pumpkin pickers.

“It’s also the ideal backdrop for some great seasonal photos. There are plenty of opportunities to snap special memories that will last long after the pumpkins have been carved.

“There will also be the opportunity for families to celebrate Halloween with a special evening opening on the 31st. Guests will be able to enjoy the Pumpkin Patch after dark, with all the fun wrapped up by 8:30pm. We are also encouraging little ones to wear their best spooky costumes for the occasion.”

Families can visit the Craft Barn to pimp up their pumpkins with some spooktacular designs, all without making a mess at home, plus the chance to get stuck into some Halloween-themed ‘Horror-gami’ craft activities.

But there’s more than just thrillifying pumpkin fun at Odds Farm Park this half term. There are also over 30 breeds of different animals to meet, the outdoor adventure play areas, tractor and trailer ride, H2Odds water play, Marmalade’s Mini Rover rides and giant indoor Playbarn for guests to enjoy each day.

Every paying child who visits throughout the Pumpkin Festival is entitled to a free pumpkin.

The Pumpkin Festival takes place from Saturday 25th October to Sunday 2nd November.

Prices start at £19.95. It is not essential to pre-book and walk-up admissions are always welcome. For more information, call 01628 520188, visit www.oddsfarm.co.uk, or like and follow @OddsFarmPark on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.