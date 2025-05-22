A taste of the West End came to Marlow

A taste of the West End came to Marlow this week as The Ivy Marlow Garden hosted an unforgettable evening of musical theatre and exquisite dining, headlined by acclaimed West End performer Luke McCall.

A Night at the Musicals welcomed guests with a theatrical-themed cocktail and elegant nibbles, setting the tone for a night of sophistication and star-quality entertainment. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous two-course dinner, specially prepared by The Ivy’s chefs.

Taking centre stage, Luke McCall – known for his roles in Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera—delivered a powerful and emotive live set. Performing a selection of musical theatre classics including Bring Him Home, Some Enchanted Evening and You’ll Be Back,

McCall captivated the audience with rich vocals and a commanding stage presence.

West End star Luke McCall performs the The Ivy Marlow Garden

The intimate atmosphere of The Ivy Marlow Garden proved the perfect backdrop for the evening, giving guests a rare opportunity to enjoy an up-close performance from one of the West End’s stars.

