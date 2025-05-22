A taste of the West End came to Marlow
A Night at the Musicals welcomed guests with a theatrical-themed cocktail and elegant nibbles, setting the tone for a night of sophistication and star-quality entertainment. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous two-course dinner, specially prepared by The Ivy’s chefs.
Taking centre stage, Luke McCall – known for his roles in Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera—delivered a powerful and emotive live set. Performing a selection of musical theatre classics including Bring Him Home, Some Enchanted Evening and You’ll Be Back,
McCall captivated the audience with rich vocals and a commanding stage presence.
The intimate atmosphere of The Ivy Marlow Garden proved the perfect backdrop for the evening, giving guests a rare opportunity to enjoy an up-close performance from one of the West End’s stars.
