A swashboggling birthday bash as Dahl Museum marks 20th year

Visitors can see Dahl’s original writing hut which is on display at the Museum.

It’s ‘many happy returns’ to the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden next week as the charity gears up to celebrate its 20th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Museum, set over two floors and featuring artefacts including Dahl’s original writing hut, will be hosting its Big Birthday Bash on Saturday 14 June with a swashboggling line-up of activities for visitors to celebrate the last two decades.

The centrepiece of the celebrations is the unveiling of a new sculpture in the Museum’s courtyard. The ‘Fantabulous Noise Machine’ was designed by UK artists, Aprille McShane and Tony Broomhead, who worked with Museum visitors to create an interactive and abstract art installation based on natural shapes in the form of an anonymous Dahl character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can join in with the birthday celebrations throughout the day including a host of Roald Dahl-themed games at the Museum’s own village fete – including Dream Jar Hoopla, inspired by Dahl’s BFG, a magical re-telling of Matilda from the Museum’s professional story tellers and the chance to get stuck in to a clay workshop making some of the larger-than-life characters in Dahl’s books.

Good enough to eat. The chocolate wall at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre.

Steve Gardam, director at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, says: “It’s hard to believe the Museum opened in 2005 and has welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors in those two decades.

“I’m thrilled we can mark the occasion with a special celebration, and I’m genuinely overjoyed we’ve been able to unveil the Fantabulous Noise Machine to mark our 20th year.”

The 6ft 6in sculpture measures the same height as the celebrated author and features a number of references to Dahl, his life and the surrounding countryside that inspired his creative writing. From the BFG-inspired large ears and dream trumpet for visitors to talk through, to the wind-up handles which play excerpts from his books and sounds of the local Chiltern countryside, the sculpture has been designed as a playful and interactive celebration of the Museum’s work over the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magician, Chris Wall, will also be wowing visitors with his unique brand of mind-reading magic at the Museum’s birthday bash.

Professional storytellers will be at the Museum celebrating its 20th birthday on Saturday 14 June.

Steve adds: “From James and the Giant Peach to Matilda, magic is a central theme throughout Dahl’s books. As Dahl himself said ‘Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it’, so it made sense to invite Chris to the Museum to join in our birthday celebrations and help some of our guests find that magic.”

The Big Birthday Bash at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre takes place on Saturday 14 June and online pre-booked tickets are £11.95 for adults, £9.95 for children and concessions. Children under five years old are free of charge. There is a small additional charge for workshops and face painting. It is not essential to pre-book a visit and walk-up admissions are always welcome, but pre-booking workshops is recommended as they sell out fast. For more information, call 01494 892 192, visit www.roalddahlmuseum.org, or like and follow @roalddahlmuseum on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.