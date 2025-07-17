A summer's escape awaits visitors at Tumblestone Hollow

Summer at Tumblestone Hollow

This summer, Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park (near Henley-on-Thames) will be full of magic and wonder as it invites visitors to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and get lost in nature, imagination and play.

From Friday 18th July to Tuesday 2nd September, children will be whisked off on adventures to enjoy the Mystical Archway where they’ll make a special wish with a handmade wand and embrace their inner wizard as they learn spell casting techniques from the resident sprite.

Interactive storytelling sessions take place every day at 11am, 1pm and 3pm throughout August to ignite imaginations, with plenty of time for adventurous play on the one-of-a-kind playground formed of shady tree top walkways, climbing ropes and walls, speedy slides and an adrenaline-fuelled zip wire.

Popular throughout the summer and ideal for all ages, the water play is an interactive space for children to cool off and experiment with water and sand – from dipping their toes to building sandy creations with their hands. After a wander in Stonor’s green parkland, visitors can take part in den building activities in the woodland, where they can also spot creatures on a nature walk and tick off the activity sheet.

Pizzas at the Rumble Hut

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said of the summer plans: “With Tumblestone Hollow’s beautifully rural and tranquil location, surrounded by trees and rolling hills, we wanted the theme of this year’s summer to be escapism, helping families enjoy nature and play simultaneously.

“Whether it’s allowing parents to switch off from a busy day-to-day life, or escaping the heat or even the summer showers with our shaded areas and water play, we have plenty of options for all weathers.”

Fuelling tummies for an epic day out is Tumblestone Hollow’s Rumble Hut, renowned for its authentic Italian pizzas that are hand stretched by pizzaiolo Salvatore. The pizzas are available with a variety of toppings to suit everybody’s tastes and the Rumble Hut also serves locally sourced burgers, creamy gelato and cooling American-style milkshakes.

Afternoon Tea is also available in The Pantry every weekend from 1:30pm, located in Stonor House. As well as enjoying delicious cakes and scones, explore the house for a fascinating history lesson where highlights include The Gothic Hall, 13th century chapel and dramatic Long Gallery. Take a trip through the archives to read about the 30 generations of Stonors who have lived at the great house, including Cecily Stonor, who was thrown into the Tower of London for hiding the priest St Edmond Campion during the reformation.

Currently in full bloom, Stonor Park’s formal gardens are open on the weekends and filled with picturesque flower beds and borders with plenty of colour and delightful scents, beautifully clipped box hedges and creatures enjoying the Lily Pond.

“This summer we want families to feel as if they are transported to another world when visiting Tumblestone Hollow, which is full of magic, adventure, imagination and nature. The playground is connected to Stonor’s children’s books, written by Amy Sparkes and available to purchase in the Visitor's Centre, and the main characters Obsidian and the gentle sprites; Flint, Gem, Grit and Crystal, inspire the activities for the school holidays and create an element of magic that children love to engage with,” added Lady Camoys.

Tickets for Tumblestone Hollow start from £9.75 for adults (over 16), £10.50 for children (over 5) and £8.50 for children aged three and four. Children under two and carers enter for free.

Stonor House is open every weekend throughout the summer from 1:30pm to 5pm, whilst Tumblestone Hollow is open from 9:30am – 5:30pm from Friday 18th July to Tuesday 2nd September.

For the best price, it is advised to book in advance through the website: www.stonor.com