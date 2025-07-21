A ride of remembrance: local cyclist to ride 152 miles in memory of late community leader Ranjit Singh

This August MK-based business consultant Lal Tawney will take on a personal and meaningful challenge: cycling 152 miles in honour of his late friend and local community leader, Ranjit Singh, who passed away in May 2025.

The distance is deeply symbolic: 100 miles of the Willen Hospice Cycle Sportive route, and an additional 52 miles to mark every year of Ranjit’s life. Ranjit had joined Willen Hospice as their Commercial Director not long before he died, and had previously worked at MK Community Foundation and co-founded the Milton Keynes Ethnic Business Community.

Lal explains: “Last year, on the day before Ranjit officially started his new role at Willen Hospice, he showed up at the start line of the Cycle Sportive to wish me luck and see me off. And others too, I’m sure! He was there, not yet officially, but already proudly stepping into his new role. His excitement, his sense of purpose and his deep connection to the mission of Willen Hospice were clear from before he joined.”

The last time Lal saw Ranjit was on his 52nd birthday in May this year – just a few days before Ranjit passed away. It’s a memory that has become the emotional anchor for this ride. At Ranjit’s funeral, his daughter spoke powerfully about her father’s boundless energy and commitment to making a difference. That tribute sparked Lal’s decision to honour Ranjit in a way that was personal and symbolic. The ride won’t be easy – Lal has never cycled that distance before – but for him, it’s about much more than miles.

Lal (second from left) at the start of Willen Hospice's Cycle Sportive 2024

“Ranjit believed in making a difference,” says Lal. “Riding those extra miles is a small gesture, but it feels right. It will be a stretch physically, but it’s a privilege. Ranjit gave so much to the community. This is a way of continuing his spirit.”

Lal will be accompanied by riders from Broughton Cycling Club, who are not only taking part in the ride but are also proudly supporting the event as sponsors this year.

Kate Broadhurst, Chief Executive at Willen Hospice, said, “When Lal shared with me that he would be completing this challenge in our friend, Ranjit’s, name I so was moved. Ranjit would be so thrilled that, through his friends, he continues to positively impact our amazing community. Lal – you are amazing!”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Lal and donate to Willen Hospice in Ranjit’s memory can do so at https://donate.willen-hospice.org.uk/pf/lal-tawney-308c5

Lal (left) with his late friend Ranjit

The Willen Hospice Cycle Sportive is held annually and invites local cyclists to get on their bikes and pedal for palliative care in Milton Keynes. Riders can expect sign-posted routes, and regular food and water stations.

The event starts and finishes at The Good Gym MK in Kiln Farm. Entry is £35.50 and online bookings are open until Tuesday 26 August, after which people can register on the day at the event. Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/sportive to sign up.