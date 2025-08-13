A pitch perfect bank holiday weekend for camping at Odds

Keen campers looking for something different this August Bank Holiday weekend can head to Odds Farm Park for its ‘Big Sheepover’.

The one-night camping event runs from Saturday 23 August until Sunday 24 August and campers can enjoy a special programme of events and activities throughout the weekend.

This is the rare breed farm’s second camping event of the year. Louise Winslow, assistant general manager at Odds Farm Park, says: “We held a sheepover to celebrate Father’s Day earlier this year that was really well-received so we’ve been keen to bring back the magic of sleeping under the stars for our guests this summer.”

Families can look forward to two days’ entry to the farm, breakfast, dinner, animal encounter activities after hours, professional entertainers including a bubbleologist, and a guided meditation before bedtime. Every child will also receive a soft toy bear to make, cuddle and take home, as well as an exclusive Odds’ goody bag and Sheepover certificate.

Louise adds: “Our camping events are really special. Campers can erect their tents anytime from 10am on the Saturday in our secure, dedicated field before exploring the farm to enjoy the 18 hole mini golf course, Marmalade’s Mini Rover rides, outdoor adventure play and H20dds water play park. We then open the Tea Room where campers can look forward to a hot meal before enjoying ice creams, snacks and toasting marshmallows on our fire pits.

“We’ve had everyone from experienced campers to complete novices with children excited to sleep in a tent for the first time come to experience our camping events. As the school holidays draw to a close it’s a great way for families to end the summer.”

One of only 29 rare breed farms in the UK, Odds has more than 300 rare breed farm animals including one of the UK’s largest herds of Bagot goats, which will be outside for guests to meet over the bank holiday weekend.

The Big Sheepover at Odds Farm Park takes place from 23 August – 24 August 2025 and booking is essential. Prices are £100 pp for one night’s accommodation and two days’ entry to the farm. For more information, call 01628 520188, visit www.oddsfarm.co.uk, or like and follow @OddsFarmPark on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.