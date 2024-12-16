A phizz-wizzing weekend at the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden

Visitors to the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden enjoyed a splendiferous time on Saturday as the Museum welcomed Father Christmas (14 December).

The visitor attraction, which celebrates the life and stories of Roald Dahl, one of the UK’s most popular authors, has a host of festive activities lined up to keep families entertained as part of its Phizz-wizzing Winter programme running until Saturday 28 December.

The jam-packed festive programme means visitors can look forward to activities based on Dahl’s work including designing a Christmas Jumper for Matilda, decorating a dream jar for the BFG or building a miniature Writing Hut in the craft room. There will also be regular story-telling, guided walks through the countryside that inspired Dahl’s stories, including Danny the Champion of the World and Fantastic Mr Fox. There will also be the chance to get up close and personal with some of the minibeasts and bugs that featured in James and the Giant Peach when the Jungle Juniors team visits the Museum on Saturday 28th December.

Steve Gardam, director at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, says “I am really looking forward to our Christmas Trek and Treat taking place over Twix-mas – that period between Christmas and New Year. It’s a chance to blow away the cobwebs and get out in the fresh air after Christmas. Our expert guide and professional storyteller, Michael, will show visitors some of the places that inspired Dahl’s books including Matilda’s library and Sophie’s orphanage from the BFG.”

Charlie (7) and Archie (2) from Buckinghamshire struck a power pose with Matilda who is currently sporting her Christmas jumper in the Museum’s courtyard

The Christmas programme at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre runs until 28 December 2024 and online pre-booked tickets are £9.95 (concessions available). Children under five years old are free of charge. There is a small additional charge for workshops, special events and guided walks. It is not essential to pre-book a visit and walk-up admissions are always welcome but pre-booking workshops is recommended as they sell out fast. For more information, call 01494 892 192, visit www.roalddahlmuseum.org, or like and follow @roalddahlmuseum on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.