A pantomime season to remember at Queens Park Arts Centre

Aylesbury’s Queens Park Arts Centre have unveiled a truly epic Christmas season for December 2025, with six new festive shows on offer at the venue’s Limelight Theatre, including four different pantomimes, for which every single ticket will be capped at £10.

Each weekend in December will see the Limelight transformed into the magical Unbound Library, where QPAC’s award-winning in-house theatre company Unbound will present a quartet of classic panto tales, starting with Cinderella (6-7 December), and continuing with Mother Goose (13-14 Dec), Jack and the Beanstalk (20-21 Dec), and Dick Whittington (26-28 Dec). All tickets cost £10 – a new initiative that forms part of QPAC’s mission statement to provide ‘arts for all’.

QPAC’s theatre director Dario Knight described the new season as a landmark one for the venue. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to the Unbound Library, where stories really do come to life.

"We’ve a quartet of panto stories to share and – for the first time – every single ticket costs just £10: no dynamic pricing, no premium rate performances, just a flat ticket price across the entire run to help everyone enjoy some panto magic and not break the bank.”

The cast for Last Year's QPAC Pantomime, The Storyteller. This year we return to the Unbound Library with 4 totally unique Pantomime stories!

The pantos each run for four performances, mixing matinee and evening performances. All four stories will include a BSL interpreted performance starring Marie Biswell from Hand Talking. A relaxed performance is also being staged during the run.

In addition to the four pantomimes, Unbound will be performing two more festive productions during December. Families can enjoy a brand-new adaptation of A Christmas Carol (18-19 & 23-24 Dec), whilst Pantomonium: The Improvised Panto (12 Dec) will prove that pantomime can be for grown-ups, too! Both projects, Mr Knight explained, have been long-awaited:

“The amazing Unbound team have been talking about staging A Christmas Carol for almost a decade, so I’m delighted that our own unique take on the story can finally reach the stage. Pantomonium, meanwhile, taps into a whole new audience. Some adult pantos tend to jettison charm for the sake of “shock” value, but this show has everything you want from a pantomime: a great story, vibrant characters, slapstick, and sing-a-longs; whilst adding in a healthy dose of improvised chaos for grown-up kids to enjoy.”

Tickets for Queens Park Arts Centre’s spectacular Christmas season are now on sale, and can be booked via www.queensparkarts.com.

