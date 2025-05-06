A Life in broadcasting, politics and publishing

In conversation with Iain Dale

Iain Dale presents the Evening Show on LBC Radio and has twice been Radio Presenter of the Year. His old sparring partner from University days, Mark Seddon will be turning the tables and interviewing Iain on his life and times and ahead of the publication of his autobiography.

Iain is a regular pundit on Good Morning Britain, Politics Live and Newsnight. He co-hosts the award winning ‘For the Many’ podcast and ‘Iain Dale All Talk’. Iain writes for various publications including the New Statesman, the iNewspaper and the Daily Telegraph He spent 20 years in publishing and runs online bookshop www.politicos.co.uk. He is Patron of the Fowey Literary Festival.

Iain has written or edited more than 60 books , the latest being The DICTATORS, WHY CAN’T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG; THE PRIME MINISTERS; THE PRESIDENTS; ON THIS DAY IN POLITICS; KINGS & QUEENS and BRITISH GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGNS 1830-2019.

He is an ambassador for the Royal Osteoporosis Society and Diabetes UK. He is visiting professor of politics and broadcasting at the University of East Anglia.

To book tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/in-conversation-with-iain-dale-tickets-1247000143999?aff=oddtdtcreator