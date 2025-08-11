A free day of fitness and swimming fun at Swan Pool & Leisure Centre

Swan Pool & Leisure Centre will be staging a Big Open Day on Saturday 16th August, offering free fitness, sport and swimming taster sessions for the whole family to enjoy.

Big Open Day attendees can take part in a variety of free fitness activities, including personal training sessions, gym tasters, and Squash and Racketball tasters. Free fitness classes will be offer, including yoga and Zumba, while a sports masseur will be at the centre to help people relax and unwind after a workout.

For those who love the water, the event features swimming sessions, including family pool parties, aqua fit sessions, and a swim gala for some friendly competition. The day’s fun will also include a cake sale, and soft play party and craft area, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

On top of all the activities on offer, visitors will have the chance to watch a live demonstration from the local fire service, who will be bringing a fire truck to the centre.

Andrew Joy, Facilities Manager for the More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which manages the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“This open day gives us a chance to showcase everything that’s good about our centre. It gives visitors the opportunity to try our facilities for free, and experience the kind of fun, inclusive and friendly sessions we offer.

“I’d like to thank members of the fire service, who’ll be attending our big day. It’s so important young people are aware of the vital work these local heroes do in our communities.

“To check out everything we’re offering across the Big Open Day, and to book activities, please visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”

To book a session at the Big Open Day, please visit the website: https://www.buckinghamshireleisure.com/swan-pool-leisure-centre/open-weekend/

MLCT operates five facilities in Buckinghamshire, including Swan Pool & Leisure Centre, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.