Here's my flyer with all the info you need!

I am performing my one-woman show of poetry at Chesham Fringe on Saturday 254th May 2025, at Chapter Two bookshop in Chesham at 2.00 p.m. I will be reciting my own poems alongside well-loved poets together with narrative and anecdotes to uplift and entertain.

I am a London girl but have lived in Chesham for many years, performing in our local Chesham Theatre Club in various productions, comedy being my preference.

I am a member of Chess Poets and am passionate about enlivening the perception of poetry being an enjoyable experience and am very excited to be presenting my one-woman show at the Chesham Fringe Festival.

So do come along and see how different performance poetry is.