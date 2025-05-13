A Feast of Poetry at Chesham Fringe

By Janet Lynch
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:48 BST
Here's my flyer with all the info you need!placeholder image
Here's my flyer with all the info you need!
I am performing my one-woman show of poetry at Chesham Fringe on Saturday 254th May 2025, at Chapter Two bookshop in Chesham at 2.00 p.m. I will be reciting my own poems alongside well-loved poets together with narrative and anecdotes to uplift and entertain.

I am a London girl but have lived in Chesham for many years, performing in our local Chesham Theatre Club in various productions, comedy being my preference.

I am a member of Chess Poets and am passionate about enlivening the perception of poetry being an enjoyable experience and am very excited to be presenting my one-woman show at the Chesham Fringe Festival.

So do come along and see how different performance poetry is.

Related topics:CheshamLondon
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice