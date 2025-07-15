80s Day Disco on Saturday, July 19

Step into the 80s! Join us at Trilogy High Wycombe on Sat 19 July for an unforgettable day of disco anthems, retro vibes and non-stop dancing

The 80s Day Disco is coming to High Wycombe!

Saturday 19th July 2025

3PM – 8PM

Trilogy Nightclub, High Wycombe

Dust off your leg warmers and tease up your hair — it’s time to party like it’s 1985! Join us at Trilogy Nightclub for an electrifying afternoon of non-stop 80s music, dancing, and pure nostalgia.

This strictly 18+ daytime event brings the biggest retro anthems to the dancefloor, with a soundtrack that defined a generation. Whether you're an 80s devotee or just love a throwback banger, this event is all about good vibes, great tunes, and dancing like nobody's watching.

What to Expect:

Nonstop 80s Hits – From synth-pop to glam rock and everything in between.

– From synth-pop to glam rock and everything in between. Iconic Artists – Expect floor-fillers from Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, George Michael, David Bowie, Queen, and many more.

– Expect floor-fillers from Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, George Michael, David Bowie, Queen, and many more. Retro Dancefloor Atmosphere – Think neon lights, disco balls, and the unmistakable energy of the decade that changed music forever.

– Think neon lights, disco balls, and the unmistakable energy of the decade that changed music forever. Perfect for Groups – Celebrating a birthday, hen or stag? Grab a group ticket and make a day of it!

Michael Jackson • Madonna • Prince • Queen • Whitney Houston • George Michael • Elton John • David Bowie • Bon Jovi • Tina Turner • Phil Collins • Cyndi Lauper • Billy Joel • U2 • Depeche Mode • Duran Duran • Fleetwood Mac • A-ha • The Cure • Simple Minds • Hall & Oates • The Smiths • AC/DC • New Order • Rick Astley • Spandau Ballet • Tears for Fears • Roxette • Bryan Adams • Lionel Richie • Guns N’ Roses and more!

Ticket Info:

Final Release Tickets: £17.50–£20 + fees

£17.50–£20 + fees Big Group Package (10+): £15.50 + fees

£15.50 + fees All earlier tiers are sold out – tickets are running low!

Last entry is strictly 5PM.

FAQ Highlights:

Age Restriction: 18+ only. ID may be required on entry.

18+ only. ID may be required on entry. Group Discounts: Available for bookings of 10+ people via the Big Group Package.

Available for bookings of 10+ people via the Big Group Package. Ticket Tiers: All tickets are the same – earlier buyers just get a better price.

All tickets are the same – earlier buyers just get a better price. Accessibility: Please check Trilogy’s official website for accessibility details.

Please check Trilogy’s official website for accessibility details. Sold Out? No extra tickets will be released once sold out.

No extra tickets will be released once sold out. Ticket Resale: You can resell or gift your ticket – names are not used for entry.

You can resell or gift your ticket – names are not used for entry. Lost Tickets? Email [email protected] with proof of purchase.

Email [email protected] with proof of purchase. Refunds: Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled.

Venue Info:

Trilogy Nightclub High Wycombe

Paul’s Row, High Wycombe, HP11 2HQ, UK

Stay Connected:

For updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow Daytime Disco Events:

Facebook: Daytime Disco

Don’t miss the ultimate throwback party in High Wycombe — it’s time to dance through the decades at 80s Day Disco!