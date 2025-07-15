80s Day Disco on Saturday, July 19
The 80s Day Disco is coming to High Wycombe!
Saturday 19th July 2025
3PM – 8PM
Trilogy Nightclub, High Wycombe
Dust off your leg warmers and tease up your hair — it’s time to party like it’s 1985! Join us at Trilogy Nightclub for an electrifying afternoon of non-stop 80s music, dancing, and pure nostalgia.
This strictly 18+ daytime event brings the biggest retro anthems to the dancefloor, with a soundtrack that defined a generation. Whether you're an 80s devotee or just love a throwback banger, this event is all about good vibes, great tunes, and dancing like nobody's watching.
What to Expect:
- Nonstop 80s Hits – From synth-pop to glam rock and everything in between.
- Iconic Artists – Expect floor-fillers from Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, George Michael, David Bowie, Queen, and many more.
- Retro Dancefloor Atmosphere – Think neon lights, disco balls, and the unmistakable energy of the decade that changed music forever.
- Perfect for Groups – Celebrating a birthday, hen or stag? Grab a group ticket and make a day of it!
Artists You’ll Hear:
Michael Jackson • Madonna • Prince • Queen • Whitney Houston • George Michael • Elton John • David Bowie • Bon Jovi • Tina Turner • Phil Collins • Cyndi Lauper • Billy Joel • U2 • Depeche Mode • Duran Duran • Fleetwood Mac • A-ha • The Cure • Simple Minds • Hall & Oates • The Smiths • AC/DC • New Order • Rick Astley • Spandau Ballet • Tears for Fears • Roxette • Bryan Adams • Lionel Richie • Guns N’ Roses and more!
Ticket Info:
- Final Release Tickets: £17.50–£20 + fees
- Big Group Package (10+): £15.50 + fees
- All earlier tiers are sold out – tickets are running low!
- Last entry is strictly 5PM.
FAQ Highlights:
- Age Restriction: 18+ only. ID may be required on entry.
- Group Discounts: Available for bookings of 10+ people via the Big Group Package.
- Ticket Tiers: All tickets are the same – earlier buyers just get a better price.
- Accessibility: Please check Trilogy’s official website for accessibility details.
- Sold Out? No extra tickets will be released once sold out.
- Ticket Resale: You can resell or gift your ticket – names are not used for entry.
- Lost Tickets? Email [email protected] with proof of purchase.
- Refunds: Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled.
Venue Info:
Trilogy Nightclub High Wycombe
Paul’s Row, High Wycombe, HP11 2HQ, UK
Don’t miss the ultimate throwback party in High Wycombe — it’s time to dance through the decades at 80s Day Disco!