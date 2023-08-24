News you can trust since 1832
75 year old Haddenham resident to cycle 35 miles for historic church and local health care

Haddenham Baptist Church is raising funds to restore its historic building and ensure that it has a strong hat (roof) and boots (foundations) for another 200 years. Not only is the Grade 2 listed building a much loved place of worship and well used community space, it is also the widest witchert building in the UK. To date £24,000 has been raised locally, but the project could cost up to half a million pounds.
By Francesca FlaxtonContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

To support the “Hat and Boots” Restoration Appeal, 75 year old Haddenham resident, Peter Appleby, will be cycling 35 miles on 16th September from the Baptist Union headquarters in Didcot to Haddenham. In 2009 Peter was diagnosed with cholangitis, making him prone to infections and leading to a liver operation, a 5 month stay in hospital and eventually a successful liver transplant. He has always kept fit by walking, cycling and taking part in charity marathons and triathlons.

Peter will pass through the grounds of the Churchill, Nuffield and JR hospitals where he was very well looked after, before taking a rural route back to Haddenham. He will end his ride at the Teas on the Green. “Hat & Boots” Restoration Appeal fundraising event being held at Church End, Haddenham 2.30pm to 5.30pm, open to all.

Peter says “My motivation is to raise some money for the Hats and Boots Appeal as well as the places where I received excellent care and treatment, at the same time as exercising to keep fit. I would be very grateful for any support you can give. Thank you

75 year old Peter, who will be cycling 35 miles.75 year old Peter, who will be cycling 35 miles.
70% of funds raised will be donated to the Hat & Boots Appeal and 30% will be divided between the Oxford Hospitals and Haddenham Medical Centre for services or items not funded by the NHS.

If you feel able to sponsor Pete, please donate here, quoting “PeterCycle” in your online message. Thank you very much.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hatandboots