Presenter AJ will broadcast for 25 hours straight to raise money for two charities

Could you talk for 25 hours on the run? - that's the challenge that a presenter with 3Bs Radio has set himself to raise money for local charities Brain Tumour Research and the Firemens' Charities.

Aron Lewis, of Steeple Claydon, known as AJ, will be on air continuously in the studio for just over a day and will be joined by other presenters on the station throughout the marathon broadcast - 3Bs Radio Live for 25!

The beneficiaries will be the Milton Keynes based charity Brain Tumour Research, which was set up by Sue Farrington Smith, of Padbury. Following on from the tragic fire at Bicester recently it was felt the Firefighters Charity should also benefit from the fun event.

AJ, who works in finance, said: "For 3Bs Radio Live for 25! on 19th July I will be on the airwaves for 25 hours straight celebrating all things radio and raising money for two wonderful charities!

"Now, those who know me, know that I need a minimum of eight hours sleep a day, so this will be a struggle! However it is to the benefit of two great causes.

"3Bs Radio is a community radio station and we are here to help local organisations and represent them through interviews and attending events to do outside broadcasts. We all want to support the local communty.

"Please tune in and any donations gratefully accepted.”

The 25 hour broadcast will start at 12pm on Saturday July 19th and finish at 1pm on Sunday July 20th. There will be a huge range of music as well as lots of banter. There will be at least one presenter from the station each hour joining AJ and supporters from the local community dropping in too.

3Bs Radio covers Buckingham, Bicester and Brackley, Winslow and surrounding villages. The station was set up by volunteers over two years ago. It started out with only a handful of presenters but now there are more than 30. The station offers a huge range of music from modern right the way back to the 50s and including folk, rock, classical, jazz and other genres. Some shows are interview-based. AJ added: "We are always looking for people to join us - whether you'd like to be a presenter or work behind the scenes we will welcome you. None of us are professionals - we just enjoy being involved with a community radio station. We also go to a lot of local events to do outside broadcasts as a team, which is great fun."

If you would like to donate: Fundraiser - 3Bs Radio Live For 25! Marathon

3Bs radio is currently an online station although it has a licence enabling it to be digital in the future. Click to listen: www.3bsradio.co.uk