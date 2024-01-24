Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you're over 18 and enjoy outdoor challenges and adventures then we'd love to meet you!

1st Aylesbury Scouts are holding an informal Open Day and would love you to join us. You'll be able to get involved in outdoor cooking and some indoor team building activities.

Please come and meet some of the Scouts team and see how you can make all the difference as we prepare more young people with skills for life here in the centre of Aylesbury.

You could make all the difference encouraging our young people to climb new heights!

We can explain more about how the volunteer roles can be flexible and work for you, talk about learning opportunities that could help expand your CV's, the fun you too have have as we work as a team to provide a balanced Scout programme for our young people.

We are holding this at our own Scout Centre which is based at Osier Way, HP20 1EB. We can be a little tricky to find but we are to the right just after the flats on the left!

The Open Day is between 11am - 3pm and we suggest you dress for the weather as you may be outside toasting something scrummy on the fire!!