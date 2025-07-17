10cc's Graham Gouldman 'Heart Full of Songs' comes to Basingstoke - Haymarket on Sunday 28th September 2025

For lovers of perfectly-crafted music performed by the composer, a Heart Full of Songs concert is truly an exquisite experience. It is only between 10cc’s sell-out, bi-annual UK tours that the band’s co-founder Graham Gouldman is able to fully indulge his Heart Full of Songs project and take it on tour.

The semi-acoustic four-piece, performing a broad range of Graham’s song-writing catalogue – including chart hits for 10cc, the Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, the Yardbirds and from his time in Wax with Andrew Gold – enjoyed their most successful tour to date last March, with the bulk of the 16 concerts sold-out in advance, including London’s 900-capacity Cadogan Hall.

The demand for more shows was so great that six more have been squeezed into Graham’s hectic schedule, which includes 10cc tours of Australia and New Zealand, the United States and mainland Europe this year.

Prior to the March tour, the only Heart Full of Songs concerts for two years were a handful of intimate UK dates in summer 2024, to launch Graham’s latest solo album I have Notes, which features guest contributions from Ringo Starr, Brian May, Hank Marvin an Albert Lee.

The Gig Cartel

Graham’s status as one of the world’s leading songwriters was acknowledged in 2014 with his induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame – an arm of America’s National Academy of Music.

Previous inductees include Noel Coward, Irving Berlin, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Leonard Cohen and Sting.

Other accolades include America’s Broadcast Music Incorporated declaring him an Icon of the Industry at a special ceremony in London, where he stunned the audience with an acoustic rendition of I’m Not In Love, which he co-wrote, accompanied by Lisa Stansfield on vocals.

Being invited by Ringo Starr to join his All Starr Band for arena tours of Europe and the USA in 2018 – during which the band played three 10cc songs each night – was “one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done”, says Graham.

10cc's Graham Gouldman

Another event, although not widely known, gave Graham a further lift. It happened backstage at a festival when Robert Plant thanked him for writing

one of the songs that got him through the audition to join what became Led Zeppelin. The song was one of his early compositions, For Your Love.

When Graham formed what became Heart Full of Songs 12 years ago, it was purely for the pleasure of playing his songs in their simplest form, acoustically.

The format became so popular that Heart Full of Songs now tours the UK every two years, along with concerts and festival appearances in the UK and Europe.

10cc's GRAHAM GOULDMAN ‘Heart Full of Songs’ – Basingstoke – September 2025 UK Show are available from:

Sunday 28th September

BASINGSTOKE – Haymarket

Box Office No: 01256 844 244

Tickets - £32.50 plus BF

Doors – 7.00pm / Starts – 8.00pm

