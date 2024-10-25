100 young dancers required for professional ballet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

English Youth Ballet (EYB) is holding exciting auditions on 24 November at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. The award-winning company is looking for young dancers for a lavish production of Cinderella in Hollywood.

Up to 100 male and female dancers (aged 8 – 18) from across the region will be offered the chance to train, rehearse and dance alongside international professional principal dancers. There will be 3 performances of the cinematic production from 14 – 15 March 2025 at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Auditions will be held Sunday 24 November at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

2.00 – 3.45pm Audition 1 (for dancers aged 8 – 11)

Cinderella in Hollywood

4.15 – 6.00pm Audition 2 (for dancers aged 12 – 18)

Each audition will take the form of a regular ballet class but it will take place on the stage. All dancers complete the whole audition and will find out on the day if they are successful. It is advisable to register for the audition in advance - but it is possible to register on the day (please arrive 30 minutes early to register). Parents are invited to watch the audition from the auditorium. There is an audition fee of £20.00 and a performance course fee for those who take part.

EYB Director – Janet Lewis says: “The EYB audition is an experience in itself. EYB is all about performance experience and this starts at the audition as the dancers are given a regular ballet class with parents and family encouraged to watch. We are looking for young dancers of all abilities who can show the audience how much they enjoy their dancing."

Award-winning EYB is now in its 25th phenomenal year and is one of the largest ballet companies in the UK. EYB is a national touring ballet company with Director - Janet Lewis MBE at its helm. Miss Lewis enjoyed an illustrious dancing career with the Royal Ballet Company and London Festival Ballet dancing alongside such greats as Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev. The company consists of a core team of 8 international principal dancers, 2 artistic ballet staff, 2 wardrobe mistresses and 4 theatre technicians. The principal dancers have danced in some of the world’s greatest companies including English National Ballet and the Vienna Festival Ballet. EYB is highly regarded for presenting lavish, large-scale classical ballets and critics have praised the quality of the beautiful sets and costumes.

For more information and to register for the audition please email [email protected] or visit www.englishyouthballet.co.uk

