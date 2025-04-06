100 year old car driving 2,500 miles around Britain sets off from Northampton

By Neil Tuckett
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 07:01 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Neil Tuckett’s 1925 Model T, attempting to drive circa 2,500 miles around Britain.Neil Tuckett’s 1925 Model T, attempting to drive circa 2,500 miles around Britain.
Neil Tuckett’s 1925 Model T, attempting to drive circa 2,500 miles around Britain.
Five Model T Fords will set off this Wednesday 9th April, attempting to drive 2,500 miles each, around Britain. These challenge is to repeat a feat completed 100 years ago when Ford had manufactured the 250,000th car.

The model Ts are circa 100 years old themselves, travelling speeds of 30mph.

The challenge starts on Wednesday and will be tackled in two legs, hoping to complete on Monday 12th May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 5 drivers are local Model T enthusiasts, Neil Tuckett, Robin Sykes, Clive Hodgson, Nigel Hammond and Neil Elford.

Up to 6 vehicles will have live trackers for the event so people can follow our progress, or join us to support along the way.

Further information and live tracking: https://www.modeltford.co.uk/roundbritain2025

Related topics:BritainFord
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice