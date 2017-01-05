Making the most of the simple pleasures in life, and creating a warm and cosy atmosphere are things many people have done for years.

But the craze of hygge (which apparently means the aforementioned things) is a new label attached to old charms.

Hygge at Waddesdon starts in the New Year and enables families and friends to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful scenery around the Rothschild manor in north Buckinghamshire.

From 11am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays from January 14 to March 19 visitors are invited to enjoy the new winter walks including a buggy friendly Wellie Walk, dog friendly Tail-Wagger Walk and the Hygge Hike. Refreshments of steaming hot chocolate and mulled cider can be enjoyed down at the stables where the Coach House will be transformed into a Scandinavian hygge snug for book reading, board games and den making.

For January openings visit the website at www.waddesdon.org.uk