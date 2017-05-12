Bucks County Museum to exhibit Game of Thrones 'Whitewalker' Tapestry to celebrate new series launch

To mark the start of the new series of Game of Thrones starting on July 17th, the Museum is displaying a commissioned tapestry of a ‘Whitewalker’, from the hit TV series

After June the tapestry is packed up and goes to the US where in due course it will be sold - so Aylesbury is its last hurrah in the UK.

The tapestry will be on display from May 20 to June 17.



This stunning large scale embroidery, 3 metres high and 5 metres long, features a Whitewalker in one of the most intense battle scenes in TV history - the massacre of Hardhome.

Following the success of the Magna Carta embroidery and the Embroiderers’ Guild's role in its production, the UK representatives of the HBO Home Entertainment TV Network contacted the Embroiderers Guild with the view to creating a special artwork in stitch to form the backdrop to mark the release of the 'Game of Thrones' Series 5 DVD & Blue Ray boxed set. The piece took about 5000 hours to produce and involved a total of 140 volunteers.



In keeping with the fantasy theme the exhibition will be accompanied by an army of intricately painted miniature fantasy figures from a local collector and a wealth of vintage comics on loan from Dead Universe Comics, Aylesbury.



Events programmed this ‘out of the ordinary’ Museum display include:

-May 20th - Wargaming - To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, and to introduce their fascinating hobby to the public, members of the Aylesbury Wargames Club will be demonstrating various games throughout the day in the museum (Miniature wargaming is a way to play out battles, in miniature, on a tabletop. Using exquisitely painted figures to represent the troops, a battle can be anything from an historical recreation of the battle of Waterloo, to armies of elves and dwarves, to futuristic fleets of starships, or anything in between. The players takes the role of opposing generals, and their strategy and tactics, along with the roll of the dice, will determine the outcome of each battle)



-May 27th - A talk on the making of the Embroidery on Saturday May 27th (drop in at 2.30pm - price £2)



-June 3rd - A Goldwork embroidery workshop on June 3 (book on the phone 01296 331441 price £45 for all day materials included) Tel 01296 331441



-June 13th - Special showing 6pm of ‘Aylesbury Dead’ zombie film made in Aylesbury (with a tiny cult following) and special Bloody Mary drinks bar – please come in costume!). Pay on the door (and bar!)