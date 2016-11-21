Two Dannys in Grease show

Grease is the word, and it’s coming our way!

The original West End production of the electrifying High School musical is once again embarking on a national tour and this time it is stopping at New Theatre, Oxford for a week from Tuesday, March 28.

The cast will be led by pop star Tom Parker from The Wanted in his first ever theatrical role as heart throb Danny Zuko.

He will be joined by actor and singer Darren Day, who is returning to the musical to play the role of Teen Angel, 17 years after playing Zuko in the West End.

Grease is one of the most popular musicals ever with a story of teenage love and angst, bursting with denim, cheerleaders, slick hairstyles and rock and roll.

It follows the romance of Danny and Sandy and their mates the T Birds and the Pink Ladies at Rydell High.

And it’s filled with memorable songs including You’re The One That I Want, Grease is the Word, Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’ and Hopelessly Devoted to You.

The stage show opened in the West End in 1993 where it enjoyed a hugely successful run for six years at the Dominion and Cambridge theatres.

Tom Parker amassed worldwide success with The Wanted, achieving two UK number ones and nine Top Ten singles as well as two sold out arena tours and three million singles sold in America.

Darren Day made his stage debut playing the lead in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End. He has also played lead roles in Summer Holiday, Copacabana, Alfie, Godspell and The Rocky Horror Show. His television credits include Holby City, The Bill and Hollyoaks.

Tickets, from £17, can be purchased online at www.atgtickets.com or call the box office on 0844 871 3020.