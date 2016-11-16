Traditional story performed

A unique production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will take place in a restaurant setting within a garden centre.

Weston Turville based Ubiquitous Theatre Company will present the timeless classic in the restaurant at World’s End Garden Centre on the Aylesbury Road just outside Wendover.

Performances will take place in the evenings on selected dates in December, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

The audience will have the chance to meet the three ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and follow Scrooge’s story in the restaurant which will be transformed for the event.

Director Terry Dean is keen to emphasize the link to Dickens’ extraordinary storytelling skills.

He said: “We have a talented cast of actors playing all the familiar characters and we also have storytellers that keep the story moving using the original words.

“That’s what makes it an ideal evening for adults and children alike.”

The garden centre is delighted to add to their Christmas calender with this early evening theatre event. Already the garden centre is filled with a sparkling and festive Christmas feeling as the traditional Christmas shop is decked out with baubles and fairy lights.

The performances will take place from 7.30 - 9.30pm on Thursday December 8, Friday 9, Saturday 10, Thursday 15, Friday 16 and Saturday 17. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £12, concessions (children up to 16 years and senior citizens) £7.50.

Tickets are limited and are expected to sell quickly, they can be reserved now online at www.uttc.info or www.ticketsource.co.uk/uttc or call 01296 709077 or 0333 666 3366.

Tickets are also available from the customer service desk at World’s End Garden Centre.