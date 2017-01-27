Russell Brand to visit the area

Following a series of sold-out preview shows in November and December 2016, Russell Brand announces a new stand-up tour of UK and Ireland.

The comedian's new show RE:BIRTH, sees him wrestle with questions including what is real? Who are we? And where did this baby come from?

He does this unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death. Join one of comedy’s fiercest talents as he tries to make sense of life having just made a new one.

There are several dates in the south midlands. He can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate on April 5 followed by the Watford Colosseum on April 6.

He then visits Warwick Arts Centre on May 9 and the New Theatre Oxford on May 10. Russell then visits Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre on June 16 and the Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe on June 21. The final date in the area over the summer is at the Stevenage Concert Hall on June 29.

The tour re-starts in the autumn visiting the DeMontfort Hall in Leicester on October 3 and then Milton Keynes Theatre on April 2 2018.

Russell said: "How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?"

Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians. His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD.

Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a phenomenally successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

RE:BIRTH will begin in April 2017 and visit every corner of the UK and Ireland, finishing in November 2018.

Tickets for RE:BIRTH go on sale 10am, Friday 3rd February 2017. For a full list of tour dates, more information and to book tickets visit www.russellbrand.com.