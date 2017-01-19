Roald Dahl classic on Aylesbury stage

One of the most popular works by Roald Dahl can be seen at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre

The Twits tells the tale of the most spiteful and revolting couple you could ever hope to meet.

Mr Twit has a very hairy face, his beard is spiky and smelly and contains cornflakes, sardines and even some Stilton.

Mrs Twit is equally as foul and she hates Mr Twit just as much as Mr Twit hates her.

They spend their days playing wicked tricks on each other and mistreating Muggle-Wump monkeys, but not for much longer because the monkeys have a cunning plan to teach the terrible Twits a lesson.

The show has gone on a national tour after opening in Hong Kong and a highly anticipated run at the Curve in Leicester last Christmas.

And a lot will be asked of the actors, who not only play instruments throughout the show but also boast a host of acrobatic skills.

The Twits can be seen from Tuesday January 24 to Saturday January 28. For more details call the box office on 0844 871 607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.