Passion crosses class divide in Oxford

One of the most famous stories of an unhappy marriage and an unfulfilled wife, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, was one of the most celebrated novels of the 20th century.

Although first published privately in 1928 in Italy, and the following year in France and Australia, D H Lawrence’s novel was banned from publication in the UK until 1960.

It then became the subject of an obscenity trial against the publisher Penguin Books. But Penguin won the case and the book quickly sold three million copies.

The book became notorious for its story of the physical and emotional relationship between gamekeeper Mellors, a working class man, and Lady Constance Chatterley, an upper class woman; its explicit descriptions of sex; and its use of, at the time, unprintable words.

Lady Constance is trapped in a loveless marriage after her husband Clifford is paralysed in the Great War and leaves her feeling emotionally and physically neglected.

Isolated, she flees into the arms of their handsome gamekeeper Mellors, and as the passionate affair escalates, she begins to realise that she can no longer live in a world of the mind alone.

Directed and adapted by Phillip Breen, this production stars Hedydd Dylan as Lady Chatterley and Jonah Russell as Mellors.