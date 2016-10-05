Made in Tring not Dagenham

Inspired by the true story of the female workers at Ford’s Dagenham plant and based on the hit movie, the uplifting and powerful musical comedy Made in Dagenham will be performed as a theatrical stage show this month (October).

The show is set in 1968 and tells the story of a group of women who despite performing the specialised task of sewing upholstery for car seats, are classified as unskilled labour and consequently paid much less than the men.

It’s intricate work carried out in sweltering conditions. So why, wonders Rita O’Grady, are the workers paid the same as unskilled labourers? Is it because the work is unskilled? Or is it, in fact, because they are women?

Encouraged by a sympathetic union representative, Rita agrees to take the women’s grievances to Ford.

But the meeting goes badly and outraged by the company’s lack of respect for them, Rita leads her colleagues out on strike.

The story shows how, with a little help from political firebrand Barbara Castle, the Dagenham women managed to overturn an age old hypocrisy and insist on equal pay for equal work.

This is a roller coaster ride of a show with some fabulous music and glorious writing. Funny, touching and timeless, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

The show is presented by Tring Festival Company at The Court Theatre in Tring at 8pm from Wednesday, October 19 - Saturday 22.

Tickets cost £10 to £15 and are selling fast so make sure you don’t miss out.

Book yours now online at www.courttheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 07543 560478 or in person from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street, Tring (cash only).