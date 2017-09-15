Jon Moses announced as the Prince in upcoming Snow White production

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre and UK Productions are pleased to announce ITV Superstar finalist Jon Moses will be playing the Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Fri 8 - Sun 31 Dec.

Jon performed for millions of viewers on television series and had the pleasure of working with Mel C, Amanda Holden, Jason Donovan and Dawn French. Since the show he has been in high demand touring worldwide, including London's O2 Arena and also performed the title role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

His dynamic and powerful voice has taken him onto various leading roles in several national theatre tours and shows including previous pantomimes of Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast and Rapunzel. He is the chosen presenter for the national ‘Pride Awards’ due to his affable nature and stunning delivery of vocals.

Jon recorded his first E.P Better Man in 2013, where he went on to work with the internet sensation Miranda Sings at the Leicester Square Theatre West End. His most recent notable performances have been with world-renowned American composer, Scott Alan in London’s West End and opening up the BBL live on SKY and BBC at Birmingham and London’s 02 Arena alongside Tinchy Stryder.

Jon’s recent album Journey peaked at a whopping number 5 in the charts this year! Securing him a sell-out solo theatre tour all over the UK and Europe.

Also starring the previously announced Su Pollard playing Wicked Queen, Andy Collins as Muddles and La Voix as Nursie, if you’re looking for the ultimate festive escape this December, look no further! Grab your shovel and your pick and book now for this year's magical, must-see family pantomime. Call 0844 871 7607 (calls 7p per min plus you're phone company's access charge) or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury.