Grease is the word for Louisa

If you are going to make your first appearance in a musical theatre role, appearing in Grease might be the dream job.

And that was the case for former Eastenders star Louisa Lytton who stars in the show coming to Milton Keynes Theatre.

She said: “I play Rizzo who is such an iconic character and have been having a wonderful time with the cast and crew. I have been so lucky as I had not done a musical theatre role before.

“I didn’t think I would enjoy doing something like this as much as I have but it’s been wonderful.

“I was a huge fan of the film and watched it a lot when I was growing up and then I went to see the show when it was in the West End when I was about 12 which was great. To be in now is lovely.

“My favourite is probably the opening number, Grease is the Word when all of us in the cast are on the stage.”

It will be a return to Milton Keynes for Louisa having previously appeared in pantomime at the same venue in 2008 as Peter Pan.

She said: “I did pantomime back at Milton Keynes. It is a great venue and a big theatre and it is also close to my home so am really looking forward to performing there again.”

Louisa appears alongside The Wanted’s Tom Parker who plays Danny and Danielle Hope as Sandy. It runs from Monday August 28 to Saturday September 2.

