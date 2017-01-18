Felicity has pride in Wycombe appearance

One of the most universally loved and quintessentially English novels of all time, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice tells the story of a family of humble means, the Bennets, and their five unmarried daughters.

To mark the bicentennial year of Austen’s death in 1817, a major UK tour of Pride and Prejudice will include a stop at Wycombe Swan Theatre this month (January).

The play stars Felicity Montagu as Mrs Bennet who, together with her husband, sees the perfect opportunity to improve their social standing when the wealthy Mr Bingley and his eligible friend Mr Darcy move to the neighbourhood.

But while Bingley takes an immediate liking to their eldest daughter Jane, the dismissive Darcy instantly clashes with the Bennet’s headstrong second daughter Elizabeth.

As the Bennet sisters haplessly search for love in Austen’s ultimate romantic comedy, it is Mr Darcy who unwittingly finds his match.

Montagu is best known for playing the long suffering PA Lynn in I’m Alan Partridge, a role she played in both television series and in the 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. She was most recently seen playing Mrs Mainwaring in the 2016 film remake of Dad’s Army. Other notable roles include Perpetua in Bridget Jones’ Diary and Caroline Bosman in ITV’s Doc Martin.

She is joined on stage by Olivier award winning actor Matthew Kelly playing her husband Mr Bennet.

The play is at Wycombe Swan at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 24 - Saturday, January 28, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets £21.50 - £33, discounts available. Book online at www.wycombeswan.co.uk or call the box office on 01494 512000.