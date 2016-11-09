David Niven movies on stage

Students are paying homage to the work of one of Britain’s great movie actors from the 20th century.

Two stage adaptations will be performed at Tring Park School of Performing Arts this month (November) to recognise the work of David Niven, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Pupils from Years 12 and 13 are performing in the stage adaptation of the 1940s hit film, A Matter of Life and Death,.

The film, released in 1946, starred Niven in the lead role of Royal Air Force pilot Peter Carter, who miraculously escapes death after baling out of a burning plane.

And there will also be an interpretation of Terence Rattigan’s play Separate Tables. The film adaptation of this was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, and won Best Actor category for Niven in 1958.

The play details how loneliness can lead to acts of desperation and is set in an hotel on the south coast.

On a table by the window a journalist is confronted by his ex-wife, a former model who provoked him to the violent act that sent him to prison.

On another table, a ‘self made’ colonel finds solace with a young spinster until a sordid scandal threatens to drive them apart.

A Matter of Life and Death is on at 7.30pm today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) with a 2pm performance on Friday (November 11).

Separate Tables will be performed at 7.30pm from Tuesday November 15 to Thursday November 17 with a 2pm performance on Friday November 18.

Both plays are performed by students at the Markova Theatre at the school.

Tickets for both plays cost £12, concessions £10 and can be booked via www.tringpark.com

Tring Park is one of the country’s top performing arts schools.