Dark play in Tring

An award-winning drama that played to packed theatres in the West End and on Broadway is coming to the Court Theatre in Tring.

Mojo is an extraordinary 1995 play (then subsequent 1997 feature film) by multi- award winning English playwright Jez Butterworth.

Six of the most talented young actors from across the region have been drawn together to present the play for the Frayed Knot Theatre Company.

Although set in the 1950s, the language, humour and challenging staging is very current and Mojo is thought of as an iconic play.

It is a slick, violent, black comedy set in Ezra’s Atlantic Club in Soho during the summer of 1958. In this seedy gangster underworld, club owners fight for control of rock protégé sensation Johnny Silver, who is being held back by his jealous and protective managed Ezra, owner of the nightclub and father to a psychotic unloved son, Baby.

Loyalties fray and passions rise as the besieged gang, out of their heads on drugs and fear, barricade themselves against the anticipated onslaught of violence.

This production follows on the heels of other Frayed Knot successes including One Man Two Guvnors and Ladykillers.

The play has a large degree of adult language, disturbing humour and some violence.

It is a unique dark comedy with more than a nod and a wink towards influences such as Pinter and Tarantino.

Mojo is an amphetamine fuelled ride of outrageous and hilarious proportions and the cast in the West End production included Rupert Grint from Harry Potter making his stage debut as Sweets, Ben Whishaw who plays Q in the Bond films as Baby, Daniel Mays as Potts, Brendan Coyle as Mickey and Tom Rhys Harries as Johnny.

Mojo will be performed at the Court Theatre at 8pm from Wednesday to Saturday, May 10 to 13.

Tickets priced £9 to £12 are available at www.courttheatre.co.uk or from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street, Tring, or the box office on 07543 560478.