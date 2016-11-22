Christmas ball with Cinders

With classic characters such as a bewitching damsel in distress, dashing Prince Charming, wicked stepmother, two ugly sisters and a beautiful fairy Godmother, Cinderella is the ideal festive family treat.

Oxford Playhouse once again presents a fresh spin on a traditional panto with all the classic trimmings thrown in, as the show takes to the stage from Friday November 25 - Sunday January 8.

Based on the much loved fairy tale, this new production is written and directed by Steve Marmion, creator of last year’s five star hit Aladdin.Returning to the Playhouse in the lead role of Cinderella is Rochelle Rose after her success as Spirit of the Ring in last year’s panto.

The cast also features a young company of 20 local children aged from 11 - 15, ready and eager to add their own particular sparkle to the show. Set in the medieval town of Ford on the Ox, the audience will meet the Wicked Stepmother and the two ugly stepsisters, Martha and Arthur, as they bully sweet and lovely Cinderella, forcing her to work around the clock and refusing to allow her to go to the Prince’s ball.

But Cinders has a very special Fairy Godmother on her side and anything can happen ... including a pumpkin carriage, remarkable glass slippers and a beautiful magical ball dress. With original music and classic tunes to get the audience swinging, silliness for both adults and children alike, and more jokes cracked than seasonal nuts, Oxford Playhouse promises a panto that will get you wanting to boo the baddies, cheer the goodies and wish all the best for gorgeous Cinders.

Tickets £15 - £27 (discounts available) can be booked online at www.oxfordplayhouse.com or call the box office on 01865 305305.

The age guideline is five plus.