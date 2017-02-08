Blooming great show at Aylesbury

Mr Bloom needs no introduction to tiny tots under the age of seven. He is a star of the BBC pre-school channel CBeebies.

And now he is stepping out of the studio to embark on his first ever live UK theatre tour with stops at more than 50 venues nationwide including Watford Colosseum and Aylesbury Waterside.

Tiddlers of all ages are invited to come and see their favourite gardener and his veggie friends in their brand new stage version of Mr Bloom’s Nursery.

As well as featuring Mr Bloom himself (Ben Faulks), the show will also star Colin the Runner Bean, Margaret the Cabbage, Joan the Fennel, Raymond the Butternut Squash, Sebastian the Aubergine and the Wee McGregors, not forgetting Mr Bloom’s trusty Compostarium too.

Mr Bloom and his Veggies are getting ready for a very special occasion - a member of the royal family is paying a visit and they need to know if their tiddler friends can help them get the allotment ready in time.

Little tots are invited to go along and join in with all the favourite songs: This is My Allotment, Meet the Veggies, The Compo Song and Night Night Veggies.

Using song, play and interaction Mr Bloom’s Nursery is a fun and inspiring show with strong educational values which will entertain parents and tiddlers alike.

Ben Faulks said: “I know all of the tiddlers out there like watching Mr Bloom on television, but this is the first time they will be able to come and see me and the Veggies in their local theatre in our very own live show! I am so excited, so are the Veggies, Colin is packing his suitcase already.”

The character of Mr Bloom evolved from an original concept created by Mr Faulks called the Vegetable Nannies, an innovative piece of street theatre consisting of real fresh vegetables being dressed in nappies and looked after by their friendly gardener. The BBC picked up the idea and the first episode of Mr Bloom’s Nursery was transmitted in 2011. The show was an instant success.

Mr Bloom will be at Watford Colosseum at 11am and 2pm on Sunday February 19. Tickets £17, family of four (must include at least two children) £64. Box office 01923 571102.

The show will be at Aylesbury Waterside at 11am and 2pm on Saturday March 4. Tickets from £17. Box office 0844 871 7607.